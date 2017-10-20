May asks EU to help her end Brexit sniping at home

May asks EU to help her end Brexit sniping at home

Merkel, May and Macron arrive at a EU summit in Brussels

British Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to European Union leaders to help her silence critics at home by signalling a willingness to break the deadlock in Brexit talks.

Barring a surprise and despite May‘s plea over a summit dinner in Brussels late on Thursday, the EU will reject British demands for an immediate opening of post-Brexit trade negotiations on Friday, instead setting a target of December for London to improve its offer on a divorce settlement.

But the leaders of the other 27 members will make a gesture towards accelerating the process by launching their own preparations for a transition period that May has asked for after Brexit to try to ease concerns among businesses.

In some telling choreography that contrasted with images of May standing isolated in Brussels at previous summits, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught by the television cameras engaging the British premier in an animated conversation.

In remarks delivered at the end of a dinner of butternut gnocchi and pheasant supreme, Maysought to calm fears that Britain will use its departure in March 2019 to undercut the bloc’s economy by lowering standards and taxes.

Instead, she asked them to respond in kind to her efforts to break the Brexit stalemate, making clear she was disappointed at their plan to announce on Friday that talks have not yet made enough progress to move on to discussion of future trade ties.

May underlined the “difficult political background” she faces if she returns home empty-handed and said she had realised at the end of the summer what difficulties the talks were in.

“I took stock, listened to what the people in the UK were saying and what my friends and partners in Europe were saying and I made a step forward,” she was quoted as saying by a British official, referring to a speech she made on Sept. 22.

She asked leaders to say, when delivering their verdict on talks so far, that “the clear and urgent imperative must be that the dynamic you create enables us to move forward together”.

What they will say, assuming no last-minute changes to a text agreed by their ministers, is that they “welcome” advances made on some issues but that they were not enough.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves an EU Summit in Brussels

Weakened after losing her Conservatives’ majority in a June election and by failing to rally support at an ill-fated party conference, May needs to keep the talks on the road to silence the voices calling for her to walk away from the negotiations.

The talks have stalled largely over how much money Britain owes when it leaves the bloc, with EU leaders urging May on Thursday to give more detail on how she will settle the bill.

May instead proposed more moves to protect the rights of EU citizens in Britain – one of three issues the bloc says must be settled before moving to discuss a future trading relationship.

After May leaves the summit on Friday morning, the other 27 leaders are due to call on their staff to prepare for talks on the transition period.

That may be enough for May to stave off an attempt by several Brexit campaigners for her to walk away. May‘s government has ruled out ending the talks, but the prime minister made clear to EU leaders that she “is working against a difficult political backdrop”, the government official said.

The official suggested she could not move beyond her offer on the financial settlement that she made in the Florence speech, but said she had referred then to several commitments.

“There is increasingly a sense that we must work together to get to an outcome we can stand behind and defend to our people,” she told the leaders, according to the official.

She spoke of a “framework that allows for a close economic partnership that sets rights and obligations in a new and different balance supporting prosperity for all our peoples”.

Talk of a shift in rights and obligations would please EU leaders, who have criticised Britain for trying to “have its cake and eat it”, retaining access to EU markets without having to follow its rules. They say that Britain will have fewer rights once it shakes off many of its obligations to the EU.

“We should be optimistic and ambitious about what we can achieve,” May said, “As we share the same set of fundamental beliefs in free trade, rigorous and fair competition, strong consumer rights and high regulatory standards.”

  • hornet

    they want their cake and it eat it – give them hell mr Barnier otherwise other idiots will follow. not a cent below 100 billion

    • Monica

      Don’t you mean that “other idiots” might ask for democracy, too ?
      You prefer a dictatorship ?
      Boris might be a “jester” …. but he is a clever one !

  • Mr Magoo

    If any person on here believes that walking away from the EU without a deal is the answer then you are dumb.
    Brexiteers seem to think that the EU does not care about the UK, yet they are still willing to suffer the stupidity of their Government and try to negotiate. It is not the EU who doesn’t care or any of the 27 EU members.
    The people who don’t care about the UK or it’s population is your own Government, they only care for themselves and your ruling classes.
    The Tory Alt-Right want to damage relations with the EU. They’re burning bridges so others cannot use them in the future.
    The payment amount is part of Brexit….your exit negotiations.
    You don’t get to form trade deals until you are out. That’s the entire point that the EU have been trying to hammer into May’s and Davis’ thick heads for months.

  • Banjo

    Well that’s all my correspondence out of the way , time for another Keo.

    • Monica

      I’ll join you, but with Sedlescombe 2013 Pinot Noir-Chardonnay Brut.
      (English Sparkling Wine … International Medal Winner). 🙂

      • Banjo

        Sounds impressive.

      • NuffSaid

        You are beginning to show your racist side Monica. We are watching you.

        • Monica

          Stupid boy ! What is racist about a bottle of wine ?

          • Banjo

            At least he’s not blaming The Mail this time.

            He thinks your choice of wine is racist rather than demanded by a newspaper. 😂😂😂

  • Gold51

    The EU negotiators need to change thier attitude.
    They have equally as much to loose as the UK, especially Germany if there’s a hard Brexit.
    Currently its like going into a restaurant… pay up front before you sit down to read the menu with the EU.
    The negotiators have thier instructions from the drunken Mafioso.
    Nobody can deliver anything if the EU wants to behave like a giant size moronic organisation with ££££ signs painted all over thier sunglasses.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      So how much has the UK been asked to pay up front?

      • Gold51

        They want around 50 billion at least, so the Italians say.
        Supprised you dont know that.?
        They have not said what its for.
        Strange really, the UK is still a member of the EU and they dont know what the money is for.?
        Presumably a bunch of money to keep the EU ticking over before the inevitable happens..boom!!
        There is NO fee to resign from the EU membership in any event.
        Good old EU style of conning countries and showing absolutely no solidarity.
        Silly really when they dont know what’s coming from around the corner in the future.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Who’s they? The EU has not asked the UK to pay anything. Lot’s of figures have been thrown around but there has been no official figure or demand. They’ve asked the UK to agree in writing to sit down with the EU and agree a final bill. There is no “tab”.
          And the reason they want it writing is because they don’t trust the British to honour any agreement May makes.
          So stop making things up and accusing others of not knowing what they’re talking about! It’s very childish on your part!

          • Banjo

            Shame I didn’t read that before answering you below.

            On the up side though , I guess I’m guaranteed to have written ‘ the truth ‘ …… seeing as you’ve written the same thing. Hope I’ve Impressed Stefcy

            • Gipsy Eyes

              We’ve only got your word for that! Your track record on here doesn’t inspire confidence that you either understand what is going on or that your capable of speaking the truth.

        • geecee

          A quick google search will answer your questions.

    • Mr Magoo

      It’s dimwits that clearly can’t deliver what you wanted.
      You all said it was ‘simple’ but it’s obviously not as simple as the simpletons that voted for it. Carry on, though, I am watching, waiting and laughing at you :)))

  • Gipsy Eyes

    The problem for Theresa May is that no one believes she can deliver a deal and so she can call for anything she likes: no one trusts her to deliver.
    Her desperation is reminiscent of Neville Chamberlain who jumped on a plane for the first time in his life to go and see what Hitler wanted. The second time he flew to Germany he made a deal with Hitler to give him the Sudetenland and so save Europe from war. It wasn’t one of Britain’s most noble bits of diplomacy but at least he had something to offer and everyone knew he was running the UK.
    This is May’s second visit this week alone and unless she’s “smuggling in” some offer the Brexiteers in her Cabinet don’t know about it will be more of the same…..lots of rhetoric but nothing concrete to win over the EU leaders and convince them she’s running the Britain’s negotiations.

    • Banjo

      If the EU don’t trust the prime minister do deliver a deal she makes , then they had better say so and stop wasting everyone’s time . They should Stop pretending they are negotiating then.

      • NuffSaid

        It is for the uk electorate to say they do not trust what may and her tories are trying to deliver not the eu.

        • Banjo

          It’s not the UK electorate that she is negotiating with.

          If the EU dont trust her , then why are they negotiating with her.

          • NuffSaid

            The uk electorate don’t trust her.

            • Banjo

              That’s rather unimportant to the situation. Even if it were true.

              The UK electorate elected her.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                The electorate of Maidstone, not the UK, elected her. No one elected her to be leader of the Tories which is why we are now saddled with her as PM.
                However, there is something you obviously need to know: May went to the Queen and told her she could form a government. What we have today is not a government. It’s bunch of self serving egos that have no interest in the country and are interested only advancing their own careers or fulfilling their ideological ambition to take this country out of the EU whatever the cost!

      • Mr Magoo

        Article 50 is not about trade or deals. The EU cannot do any dealings with one of it’s own members.
        Article 50 is about organising an orderly withdrawal of the U.K. from the EU. If and when this is organised and time permitting, they can discuss the framework of the future relationship. If the relationship is reached on this, then after Brexit, when the U.K. will have become a third Country, this framework will serve as a basis for the actual trade talks which I hope you realise will take years to finalise.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        They want to negotiate a deal and have asked for concrete commitments. When I don’t trust someone, I ask for things in writing!
        Anyway it seems they are also talking to Corbyn just in case he ends up in No 10.

  • Banjo

    The EU are far more interested in cash than citizens rights.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    Ambitious this, ambitious that. So ambitious it leads nowhere. One thing at a time. Get the tab first.

    • Banjo

      Seems the ‘ tab ‘ is a rather fluid concept.
      The EU keeps changing its mind as to how much it is. Apparently now there’s several billion in extra pension payments to consider.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        So how much it? I’ve heard 60 billion, 100 billion from those supporting the EU and 0 and 20 billion from those on the Brexit side. So how much has the EU officially asked for?

        • Stefcy

          Now you cornered Banjo.
          You think he wants to know the truth?
          It is so much easier to accuse others and get upvoted by ignorant people.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            I’m sure Banjo will be along soon with some nonsense. He’s just trying to figure out something that Monica will up vote him for.
            Actually last week he went off and did a bit of research before he answered my comment.

            • Stefcy

              But if Banjo comes up with the truth, he wont get upvoted by Monica and Kurtz!!??
              As a consolation, I promise to upvote him “if he says the truth”.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                Oh she will….she’ll up-vote anything Banjo says even when she should disagree with him. I think she does it to annoy me.
                Anyway, Banjo coming up with the truth is an oxymoron.

                • Banjo

                  I’m sure if Monica knew such a thing would annoy you , that would be reason enough.

                  Hey , perhaps she upvotes me because she thinks I’ve annoyed you.

                  • Monica

                    At least, it seems I can irritate idiots …. I’m happy with that, Banjo. 🙂

                    • Banjo

                      I’ll up vote that.

                    • NuffSaid

                      But you make yourself look more stupid in the process. Let’s see if you can come up with the reasons why the uk should leave, in your own words not those of the Mail, Express or sun newspaper. Reasons that are reasoned and not hysterical headline grabbing lies. Come on Monica, I may up vote you if you do.

                    • Banjo

                      You think every word ever uttered in favour of Brexit came from the Mail. You must imagine it’s daily circulation is 17and a bit million.

                    • NuffSaid

                      I won’t suggest the telegraph, way above you

                    • Banjo

                      You should see someone about your obsession with such publications.

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      What irritates me about you and Banjo is that between the two of you you’ve managed to reduce the average IQ of the British public by at least 10%!
                      You keep on about certified accounts as if the EU is some sort of self employed window cleaner applying for a mortgage while that pontificating idiot Banjo fluctuates from trying to sound rational to sounding as dense as you because the reality is the two of you are equally clueless about the EU, Brexit and the workings of your own political system.

                  • Monica

                    Seems it’s working, Banjo 😉

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    No she up votes you because she’s a bigger idiot than even you manage to be!

              • Banjo

                The truth is , only the media and unimportant accessories have mentioned a figure. Have you heard of either side giving an official demand in numbers or an official offer in numbers.

                I suspect both sides of stalling ( to be clear , this is opinion now , not a ‘true ‘ fact ) one side to inflate the amount and the other to deflate it.

                I’d be interested to hear you view on that ……. and GE’ also. (but we get his view wether we are interested or not)

                PS. I don’t get to see who votes for what , iPhone doesn’t show it , or I don’t know how to find it. Could be either.

                • Stefcy

                  No Banjo, I don’t know how much the UK should pay to the EU.
                  There is also money returning to the UK.
                  Property owned by the EU worth maybe 23 billion €, money from structural funds- 9 billions-, Pensions – 8 billions-, and many little things….
                  And Britain acted as a Guarantor for some EU members??, all not so easy to dissolve. And if it´s not dissolved now then there will be problems later on.

                  • Banjo

                    I didn’t ask how much the Uk should pay , none of us are privy to enough information to answer that. I asked if you’ve heard an amount mentioned by either side.

                    Hardly surprising they aren’t getting anywhere if neither name an amount. One saying you must pay , the other saying we will pay , it could go on forever.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  Elsewhere you’ve written the EU is only interested in cash not EU citizen rights. This creepy piece of predictable backtracking on your implies that’s all the British are interested in and are willing to risk the UK economy to avoid paying their dues.

            • Banjo

              Sorry to have kept you waiting, I can’t sit around here all day typing you know ……. sometimes I have other places to sit.

              And no , sorry , no research this time , just the usual shooting from the hip.

        • Banjo

          That’s what I meant by fluid , as far as I’m aware the EU have asked for payment but that’s it. No mention at all of an amount.

          I expect my government to honour its commitments in full , without question and without haggling. Not some of its commitments or part of this commitment and a bit of that , but all of them , IN FULL.

          But I’m sure you read the interesting article in the Times today on the pension issue ( the reason for using apparently). This , like all other areas needs to be settled with accurate figures , no overpayment and no shortfall. The correct amount.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            The EU has asked for a written commitment that a payment will be made once one is agreed between the EU and the UK. Your “fluid tab” response did not mean that as there is no tab! And why a written commitment? Because if May gets kicked out and say that dog’s leg Johnson gets in, he’s made it clear he won’t pay a bean. So whatever you expect “your government” to do the fact is the EU don’t know from day to day who the government is today and who will be the government tomorrow.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Why apparently? There are hundreds, possibly thousands of Britons who’ve worked and been working for the EU…..It’s bad enough they’re going to lose their jobs: is it your contention they should lose their pensions too?

    • Monica

      EU should provide the “tab” first.
      UK will scrutinise it for validity !

