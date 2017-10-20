MTN at Home: New plans with even faster internet speeds at home!

MTN offers complete and reliable communication at home. The MTN at Home plans constitute a high quality and reliable choice that does not limit the communication needs of a family at home. Now, though the new plans everybody can enjoy even faster internet speeds as well we unlimited fixed telephony at home, starting from only €21.90 per month. In addition, MTN offers free installation to those connecting with an MTN at Home plan until October 31st.

The new MTN at Home plans offer unlimited internet access at home with download speeds reaching up to 50Mbps and upload speeds up to 4096 kbps, speeds that satisfy even the most demanding user.

Furthermore, all MTN at Home plans offer unlimited calls to all fixed telephony lines all over Cyprus and to all MTN mobile subscribers as well. If you call abroad often, then with only an extra €5 on the monthly fee you get 300 minutes of airtime for calls to fixed lines of 12 international destinations.

To connect with an MTN at Home plan now, visit any MTN Store or a selected associate’s store, or contact the MTN Telesales Department at 800 10 800.

For more information, visit http://www.mtn.com.cy/en/FixedPlans/