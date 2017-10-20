News podcast: childhood obesity

October 20th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form. Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • The EU Commissioner for the Environment visits Cyprus;
  • The Education Minister inaugurates a unique exhibition;
  • We talk about health: anti microbial resistance and childhood obesity
  • Find out why the Ambassador of Georgia is supporting rugby in Cyprus

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

