Paphos mayor attracts abuse at lunch

Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos was verbally abused earlier this week while taking EU guests to lunch and has since reported the incident, police confirmed on Friday.

The incident, reported in daily Phileleftheros took place at the harbour in Kato Paphos when Phedonos spotted a man selling water sports tickets at the pier. The practise has been banned for the past two years as special kiosks at the quay have been created for that purpose.

Upon spotting him, Phedonos called municipal authorities to the scene.

Realising what had happened, the man went over to the mayor, who was dining at a restaurant with EU guests, and began verbally abusing him.

Phedonos has since reported the incident to police.