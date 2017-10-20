Traffic cameras not happening anytime soon

As authorities struggle to cut down road deaths, MPs learned on Friday that traffic cameras will not be up and running anytime soon.

Speaking to reporters, House transport committee chairman Giorgos Prokopiou said they had been informed by ministry officials that they had not yet invited tenders.

He said they have asked the transport minister to come to the committee in a month to give them more details about the conditions and how the new system will operate.

Traffic cameras had been installed in 2006, helping cut down traffic collisions by 53 per cent. But technical issues and subsequent legal problems meant their removal and considerable delays in installing new ones.

The state was now looking to install 90 fixed cameras and 20 mobile ones to catch speeding drivers and those running red lights.

Ruling Disy MP Demetris Demetriou stressed the need for the systems to be up and running as soon as possible since it was a matter of safety and human lives.

He said they were told that the ministry had finished drafting the technical conditions and was now ready to go to tenders.

Edek MP Elias Myrianthous suggested that the system wouldn’t be ready anytime soon.

He said the matter was long overdue but it looked like there wouldn’t even be a result in the next two years at the rate the procedures were going.