UN official to visit Cyprus by year end

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Jeffrey Feltman is expected to visit Cyprus before the end of the year but no date has been set yet, Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis said on Thursday.

Mavroyianis confirmed the arrival of a UN team in early November to review the peacekeeping force Unficyp.

Mavroyiannis, who was speaking during a discussion with young people at Nicosia University organised by the Cyprus Youth Organisation, said that the sides were in a period of reflection. However, he expressed concern that this period was being used by the Turkish side to expand the fait accompli on the ground.

He wondered if the passing of time would help towards the resumption of talks or whether the continuation of the negotiations would become more difficult.

“We have to get over the negative stance of the Turkish side and this is what we are trying to do,” he said.

“We are trying, and will continue to do so, to convince other quarters, mainly the UN Security Council permanent members to contribute in maintaining the framework set out by Antonio Guterres and to continue the process,” adding, however that nothing had been done towards this direction. “Apart from the fact that the UN are planning at some stage within this year a visit by the UN Under-Secretary-General,” he added.

Mavroyiannis said that he does not see any alternative methods apart from the negotiations to achieve a Cyprus settlement, and added that the international community must be informed, especially countries believing that Turkey’s positions at the conference on the security issue constitute major concessions.

He said that there can be no settlement that will not bring reunification, that will maintain the occupation troops, the guarantor rights and will not secure the future.