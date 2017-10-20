The vibraphone makes a comeback

Nicosia will once again be all jazzed up tonight at Sarah’s Jazz Club when the Alexandre Gagatsis Quartet will take to the stage.

The Alexandre Gagatsis Quartet is made up of Gagatsis on vibraphone, Tasos Stylianou on guitar, Irenaeos Koulouras on double bass and Stelios Xydias on the drums.

Bandleader and vibraphone player Gagatsis was born in Chambery, France and was raised between Thessaloniki and Nicosia. He grew up in a multicultural environment and his early musical studies included piano, percussion and drum lessons. He studied at the Trinity College of Music in London and also at the State University of New York.

Composer and jazz guitarist Stylianou studied music at Mannes College of Music followed by studies in jazz and contemporary music at the New School for Social Research. He attended the University of Utah where he received his PhD in composition.

Double bass player Koullouras’ most recent accomplishment was to organise the Old Port Jazz Festival in Limassol. He has performed extensively on the jazz scene and is considered an integral part of the community.

Drummer Xydias studied at the Codarts Rotterdam conservatory in the Netherlands. During his studies he won the Nicolas Economou Grand. He has performed in many international stages and festivals around Europe with great musicians like Gilad Atzmon, Ofer Ganor and more. In October 2014 he published his personal EP solo drum project entitled Silence. He is currently based in Limassol, where he is performing music and teaching in his own drum school Precision & Freedom Drum Center.

Together the four accomplished musicians will combine their compassion and love of music to give the local music scene a very jazzed up Friday night.

Live performance by the quartet. October 20. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm.¤5/10. Tel: 95-147711