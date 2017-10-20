Our View: A handful of shopkeepers should not be allowed to dictate urban planning

SHOP OWNERS were outside Limassol town hall on Wednesday morning to express their objections to municipality plans for the redesign of the road on which their businesses were located. The new plans for the Misiaouli and Kavazoglu Street, which envisage the creation of a bicycle path, the planting of 150 trees, the addition of bus-stops and the creation of pavement ramps for the disabled, would threaten 140 businesses by reducing the number of parking spaces, claimed a representative of the shopkeepers.

We have heard the same argument from the shop owners on Nicosia’s Tseri Avenue, who eventually persuaded the government to scrap plans for the construction of a four-lane road, because it would affect their businesses. That this is accepted as a legitimate argument for not modernising the road networks of the towns and improving the living conditions of citizens, defies belief. The congestion and delays, on one of the main roads leading out of Nicosia will be preserved, affecting the quality of life of thousands of people so as not to affect the business interests of a couple of hundred shopkeepers.

The same is being demanded in Limassol, now we have established the precedent of a few shopkeepers dictating the design of the roads in accordance to their business interests. Misiaouli and Kavazoglu Street will have to remain a chaotic mess, like Tseri Avenue, because this suits a few shopkeepers, who claim that the building of pavements and a cycle path would reduce the parking space outside their shop and drive away customers.

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides, in order to get the shopkeepers on side, increased the number of parking places from 81 to 185 and shortened the bicycle path, but his concessions did not have the desired effect. There can be no consensus on such matters. The authorities need to take an uncompromising line – just like the shopkeepers do – explaining that creating habitable cities, with pavements, trees and cycle paths, which improve the quality of life of citizens was non-negotiable.

The modernisation of towns cannot be suspended because this suits the business interests of a handful of people. It should also be explained that soon there will be no parking places outside any shops and people will adapt to the new reality; they will park on a side-street and walk to the shop as already happens in the town centres. If it were up to the shopkeepers, Nicosia’s Ledra Street would never have been turned into a road for pedestrians. It is now one of the most popular areas of the capital, heaving with people and shops doing roaring trade, because the objections of shopkeepers to its pedestrianisation were ignored.