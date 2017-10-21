Car torched in Ayia Napa

October 21st, 2017

Car torched in Ayia Napa

A car in Ayia Napa was extensively damaged late on Friday after it was torched in a field, a police report said.

According to the report, shortly before 11pm Friday the Fire Service was notified of a car burning in a field in the Kokkinos Gremos area of Ayia Napa.

Firemen rushed to the scene and put out the fire.

Investigation by Famagusta CID and police from the Ayia Napa station found that the car was registered to a 33-year-old man from Dromolaxia, who had reported it stolen on October 17.

The car, worth approximately €700, sustained extensive damage from the fire.

The Ayia Napa police station continues to investigate.

