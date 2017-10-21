Endless forms in an artistic dialogue

Local painter Nikola Antoniou will present a solo exhibition under the name Measuring Reality on Tuesday at Alpha Gallery in Nicosia

This new series of paintings place the human form in the centre. With bold colours, Antoniou illustrates the human form caught in motion and in a transitional pose. The outlines of these figures are not strictly in focus, in fact they are even erased at times, giving the forms no limits and extending the viewer’s imagination to create the missing pieces themselves.

The paintings do not stem from a particular idea or theme, and such focus on particular questions and answers are very strictly avoided. But just because they do not concentrate on questions, this does not mean that they do not pose some themselves. With questions whispering to the viewer with every brush stroke, an artistic dialogue is put in place.

Antoniou, from Larnaca, studied painting at the University of Western Macedonia in Florina, Greece. He has presented his work in solo exhibitions in Cyprus, Greece, Hungary and Romania. He has also participated in a number of group exhibitions.

Measuring Reality

Solo exhibition by Nikola Antoniou. Opens October 24 at 7pm until November 4. Alpha Gallery, Makarios Avenue & 3 Papanikoli Street, Nicosia. Monday-Saturday 10.30 am-1pm and 4.30pm-7.30pm. Tel: 22-751325 / 99-303366. www.art.com.cy