Huddersfield stun Manchester United

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season with a shock 2-1 loss at promoted Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Huddersfield took the lead in the 28th minute when Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy robbed Juan Mata in midfield, broke forward, slipped the ball to Tom Ince and then fired home after Ince’s shot was blocked by David De Gea.

United lost defender Phil Jones to injury and his replacement Victor Lindelof was to blame for Huddersfield’s second when he completely misjudged a long clearance from keeper Jonas Lossl, allowing Belgian Laurent Depoitre to round De Gea and slot home.

Jose Mourinho’s side pulled one back with 12 minutes remaining, Marcus Rashford meeting a Romelu Lukaku cross with a firm header at the back post but despite late pressure the Yorkshire side held on for a famous victory.

Meanwhile, Manchester City moved five points clear at the top as Sergio Aguero’s record-equalling strike set them on their way to a 3-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

A Federico Fernandez own goal and a second-half strike by Shinji Okazaki gave Leicester City caretaker manager Michael Appleton a much-needed 2-1 win away to Swansea City in his first game in charge, lifting the Foxes out of the bottom three in the process.

A late header by substitute Mikel Merino gave Newcastle a 1-0 home win over bottom team Crystal Palace in a scrappy Premier League clash at St James’s Park.

Winger Junior Stanislas was involved in two early goals as Bournemouth collected their first points on the road with a 2-1 victory over Stoke City.