A Minute with James Walton Photographer; proprietor at James Walton Photography & Media

Where do you live?

Currently footloose and fancy free in Kato Paphos but if anyone were to offer me that unmissable job somewhere else, I’d be there!

Best childhood memory?

Playing old video games with my friends

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

There’s a plethora of good places to eat in Paphos – miles of them in fact, on the strip! But I like Akis Tavern and anything on the menu there is good

What did you have for breakfast?

Tuna sandwich

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What is your favourite night out?

I’d class myself as a daytime person; that said with my job – and I will photograph anything from weddings to pop gigs – I have to be both at all times. My favourite night out is being with my friends having a laugh.

Best book ever read?

That’s a tough one but I’d say Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Mainly because it brings back nostalgia of having it read to me when I was young.

Favourite film of all time? ‘

The Prestige. If I told you why I’d spoil it.

Best holiday ever taken?

Not been on many holidays actually but my best, most memorable one was when me and my father went to Abu Dhabi to watch the Grand Prix for my 21st birthday.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

My taste in music changes depending on what mood I’m in but my fall-back music is Fat Freddy’s Drop

What is always in your fridge?

Milk, Always need it for either milkshakes or some cereal in the morning when tuna sandwiches don’t appeal – they don’t always!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Urban Dwelling. Need my civilisation. But as of where it would be for now I have no clue. I have photographed some wonderful places in my career but right now, central and Cyprus is where I need/want to be

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Gonna go with Ryan Reynolds, Everything he’s been in he’s always made me laugh so an evening with him would be amazing.

Tell me a joke

2 drums and a cymbal walk off a cliff, Ba dum tsss…