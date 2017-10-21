Musical firsts set for next week

For five days next week the Sixth New Music Festival will present contemporary works by Cypriot and other composers in Nicosia.

The festival, which will feature many pieces in their world premieres, is organised by the Ministry of Education, the Center of Cypriot Composers and Cyprus Music Information Centre.

First up on Monday will be the Chronos Ensemble, which was formed to promote contemporary classical music on the island through a professional ensemble.

The ensemble also promotes and represents the contemporary Cypriot cultural scene abroad by performing in various concerts overseas, and by giving seminars and workshops. The ensemble is formed by Virginie Bove (flute), George Georgiou (clarinet), Sorin Alexandru-Horlea (violin), Peter Gospodinov (cello), Marios Nicolaou (percussion) and Drosostalida Moraiti (piano).

Tuesday will see the Composers Improvisation Ensemble take to the stage while Wednesday will bring sounds from Amsterdam when the Nieuw Ensemble featuring guest Cypriot soprano Margarita Elia will have their say in the festival.

The ensemble, who will make a second performance on Friday, uses plucked instruments in combination with wind, string and percussions in their performances. The ensemble performs its own repertoire, with works composed for them by composers from different countries. Almost 500 pieces have been written for the ensemble, and a number of these have been performed in festivals all over the world.

Elia has performed with a number of renowned orchestras, such as the Szolnok Philharmonic, as well as taking on roles for the opera, which include the role of the Queen of the night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, who has been working hard to bring classical music to everyone, will be doing just that on Thursday. This concert will take place at the Pallas theatre, while the other concerts will take place at the Kastelliotissa hall. All concerts are free and will start at 8.30pm.

Sixth New Music Festival

Performance of contemporary works by Cypriot and other composers. October 23-27. Kasteliotissa Medieval Hall, Nicosia. Pallas Theatre on Thursday. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-809845