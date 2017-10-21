Rajoy says will sack Catalan government, call regional elections

October 21st, 2017 Europe, FRONT PAGE, World 2 comments

Rajoy says will sack Catalan government, call regional elections

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy leaves after a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Saturday said he would curb the powers of the parliament of Catalonia, sack its government and call an election within six months in a bid to thwart a drive by the autonomous region to breakaway from Spain.

Rajoy said his government had taken this unprecedented decision to restore the law, make sure regional institutions were neutral, and to guarantee public services and economic activity as well as preserve the civil rights of all citizens.

The measures must now be approved by Spain’s upper house, the Senate, where a vote is scheduled for Oct 27.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • AnalogMind

    Decay everywhere you look in the EU. This will not end well. EU = nothing but endless problems.

    • Adele is back x

      I’m afraid your right.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close