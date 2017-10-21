The ‘Stelios Awards’ 2017 (Video)

October 21st, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

The ‘Stelios Awards’ 2017 (Video)

Every year for the past nine years, Cypriot billionaire Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has awarded annual cash prizes through the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation to enhance bicommunal co-operation in Cyprus.

This year, the awards were announced in Nicosia on October 20, and amounted to 75 prizes of €10,000 each. Grants were given in categories ranging from Business to Arts to “partners in life”, awarded to couples with a Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot partner.

We attended the ceremony and spoke to Sir Stelios and a few of the 850 applicants – asking, among other things, if they feel the awards still have a place, given the lack of progress in solving the Cyprus problem.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close