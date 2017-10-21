The ‘Stelios Awards’ 2017 (Video)

Every year for the past nine years, Cypriot billionaire Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has awarded annual cash prizes through the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation to enhance bicommunal co-operation in Cyprus.

This year, the awards were announced in Nicosia on October 20, and amounted to 75 prizes of €10,000 each. Grants were given in categories ranging from Business to Arts to “partners in life”, awarded to couples with a Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot partner.

We attended the ceremony and spoke to Sir Stelios and a few of the 850 applicants – asking, among other things, if they feel the awards still have a place, given the lack of progress in solving the Cyprus problem.