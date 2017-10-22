Crucial legal implications of the Erotokritou case

By Vassilis Andriotis

The supreme court has to answer three very important questions with legal and other implications in the process of deciding on the case of the Republic against Rikkos Erotokritou, Panayiotis Neokleous, Andreas Kyprizoglu and Andreas Neocleous & Co LLC.

The criminal court had sentenced former deputy attorney general Erotokritou to three-and-a-half years in prison, prominent lawyer Neocleous to two-and-a half years and Andreas Kyprizoglou (a partner in Erotokritou’s old law firm), to one-and-a-half years. The Andreas Neocleous firm was sentenced to pay a fine of €70,000.

They were found guilty of conspiring to arrange for a favourable outcome in a civil lawsuit Erotokritou had filed against legacy Laiki bank in 2013, in which he sought to have about €0.5 million in loans written off against his seized deposits.

The Neocleous law firm, which represented Laiki at the time, did not appear in court for the hearing of Erotokritou’s lawsuit, resulting in a default decision in favour of the deputy attorney-general.

In return, the first court found, Erotokritou launched criminal prosecutions against Russian nationals who had been battling the law firm in court over control of Providencia against the explicit instructions of two attorney-generals.

The main issues

The supreme court heard the appeal on Tuesday to Thursday this week (October 17-19, 2017). Its decision has to take into account the following issues among others:

Does the former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou enjoy immunity according to the constitution? If the answer is “yes” then the prosecutor made a great error by starting the investigation against him before he was fired, and the whole case will be dropped.

Did the court, contrary to case law, act as an expert witness in dumping as fake Panayiotis Neocleous’ emails, brought as late evidence to prove there was no conspiracy with Erotokritou

Did the court make the wrong decision on corporate criminal liability case law when convicting the Andreas Neocleous firm, when its overall head (Andreas Neocleous) was not even among the accused?

Below are some of the key points made by the defence and prosecution at the supreme court.

The case against Rikkos Erotocritou

The defence of the former deputy attorney-general (presented by Efstathios Estathiou and Pavlos Angelides) said that Mr Erotokritou was still under immunity when the investigation against him started. As a result the whole case was not valid. They argued that the attorney-general and the deputy AG are considered to be “judicial officers” enjoying immunity because of their position for actions made in the course of their duty.

The prosecution (presented by Elias Stephanou) disputed this argument. The prosecutor said the deputy attorney-general is a “legal functionary” not enjoying immunity under the criminal code.

The supreme court undertook to examine first the issue of the former deputy AG’s claim for immunity. According to the prosecutor a possible finding in favour of Erotokritou would result in voiding his depositions to police and thereby invalidate the circumstantial evidence presented in court, affecting the entire case.

Erotokritou’s defence also pointed out that there is not a single testimony in front of the court suggesting that there was a conspiracy in the first place.

The case against Panayiotis Neocleous

The defence (presented by Mr Alecos Markides) also noted that no evidence was established to demonstrate that there had been a conspiracy between Panayiotis Neocleous and Rikkos Erotokritou.

The court decision on the conspiracy charge was based mainly on the testimony of Armen Davidyan, who claimed he had proof of Mr Neocleous involvement in Providencia case without presenting it to the court. It was noted that Davidyan was declared an unreliable witness in an earlier civil case related to Providencia. The defence pointed to other evidence from relevant Russian authorities (asked by the prosecution) that Panayiotis was not involved in the Providencia case.

The prosecution did not take into account three emails exchanged between Panayiotis, one of his assistants (Sonia Papaleontiou) and Eleni Christou, an assistant of Laiki’s administrator, Andri Antoniadou. These very important emails provided evidence that Panayiotis’ absence in Rikkos’ court hearing was due to a clerical error and not the product of conspiracy to clear Erotokritou’s debt.

Contrary to the normal practice and case-law principles, the court acted as an expert on computer matters and concluded they were fabricated. No expert evidence was produced by the prosecution to disprove the authenticity of the emails.

The prosecutor rejected Panayiotis Neocleous’ defence that his law firm’s failure to appear in court was down to a clerical mix-up. Stephanou said if this was a mistake then the firm shouldn’t take two and a half months to file a motion to set aside the court decision on Erotokritou’s loans. The prosecutor also said that the first court had determined that the defendant was aware of the handling of Providencia case- thus disputing Neocleous’ argument that he wasn’t involved.

The case against Andreas Neocleous & Co LLC

The defence argued that the first court made mistakes, failing to take into account established case-law on how corporate criminal liability may be attributed. It also ignored the European Convention on Human Rights regarding the duties of the prosecutor in informing the defendant in detail of the nature of the accusations against him.

It is well established corporate case-law that, for a company to be found guilty, the controlling person of the company must have been involved in the commission of the offences. The court must first identify the perpetrator of the crime and then ask where he or she can be said to embody the company’s mind and will.

The defence also noted that the prosecution is obliged to provide details for every charge. This is a basic right according to Article 6 of European Convention on Human Rights. It is within the accused’s right to a fair trial. A defendant cannot be prosecuted on the basis of X and then the court convict the defendant on the basis of Y. Yet this is exactly what happened.

The chairman of Andreas Neocleous & Co LLC is Mr Andreas Neocleous. The prosecution did not charge Andreas Neocleous nor name him in the indictment nor accuse him of any crimes. As a result, his actions should not have been dealt with by the court and should not be taken into account in the process of seeking potential responsibility of the firm as the court did.

The prosecutor disputed the argument and pointed out that actions and irregularities of its leading members could be collectively attributed to a firm, irrespective of whether its controlling mind is accused of them or not.

It is a complicated legal point that the supreme court has to tackle.

