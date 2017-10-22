Cyprus to claim EEZ in sea north of island

THE GOVERNMENT plans to submit coordinates, regarding its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the sea north of the island, to the United Nations in the coming days. It would also try to engage in discussions with Turkey about the delineation of its EEZ, in that part of the sea, reported Philelefteros on Sunday.

Asked about the report by the Cyprus News Agency, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides avoided being specific. He said the government was taking decisions for securing the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus.

The daily, citing unnamed sources, said that Nicosia had already prepared the coordinates, which it would submit to the UN. The government would follow the same procedure it had followed in the past in agreeing the sea area of its EEZ with Egypt, Israel and Lebanon.

“The government is taking decisions regarding all issues in an absolutely serious manner, with specific planning and without fanfare, to safeguard the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus,” Christodoulides told the Cyprus News Agency.

The reported government decision was in response to Turkey’s announcement that it would begin exploration drilling in the sea off Cyprus, the daily said.

The same source told Phileleftheros that plans to delineate the Republic’s EEZ in the sea north of island were not new, but that the political decision to go ahead was taken only recently.

Turkey, which is not a signatory of the Law of the Sea Convention, has claims on the sea north of Cyprus arguing that it is part of its continental shelf. It has been disputing Cyprus’ exploration rights for years.

Turkey claims that part of Cyprus’ off-shore block 1, as well as the north part of blocks 4, 5, 6 and 7 fall within its continental shelf.

Nicosia has signed an agreement to delineate the EEZ with Egypt and Israel and embarked on exploration and exploitation activities for any possible natural gas and oil reserves. A similar agreement to delineate the EEZ was signed with Lebanon, but has not been ratified yet.