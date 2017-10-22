Cyprus to claim EEZ in sea north of island

Turkish claims in Cyprus' EEZ

 

THE GOVERNMENT plans to submit coordinates, regarding its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the sea north of the island, to the United Nations in the coming days. It would also try to engage in discussions with Turkey about the delineation of its EEZ, in that part of the sea, reported Philelefteros on Sunday.

Asked about the report by the Cyprus News Agency,  government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides avoided being specific. He said the government was taking decisions for securing the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus.

The daily, citing unnamed sources, said that Nicosia had already prepared the coordinates, which it would submit to the UN. The government would follow the same procedure it had followed in the past in agreeing the sea area of its EEZ with Egypt, Israel and Lebanon.

“The government is taking decisions regarding all issues in an absolutely serious manner, with specific planning and without fanfare, to safeguard the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus,” Christodoulides told the Cyprus News Agency.

The reported government decision was in response to Turkey’s announcement that it would begin exploration drilling in the sea off Cyprus, the daily said.

The same source told Phileleftheros that plans to delineate the Republic’s EEZ in the sea north of island were not new, but that the political decision to go ahead was taken only recently.

Turkey, which is not a signatory of the Law of the Sea Convention, has claims on the sea north of Cyprus arguing that it is part of its continental shelf. It has been disputing Cyprus’ exploration rights for years.

Turkey claims that part of Cyprus’ off-shore block 1, as well as the north part of blocks 4, 5, 6 and 7 fall within its continental shelf.

Nicosia has signed an agreement to delineate the EEZ with Egypt and Israel and embarked on exploration and exploitation activities for any possible natural gas and oil reserves. A similar agreement to delineate the EEZ was signed with Lebanon, but has not been ratified yet.

  • HighTide

    Only geopolitics will ultimately decide the fate of exploration benefits. Until now, it’s only a pipe dream, albeit without pipes.

  • Gold51

    The Republuc of Cyprus is a signatory of the law of the sea convention and has every right to claim its own EEZ around the island even though the northern part of Cyprus is still under Turkish militery “occupation” since 1974 when Turkey deliberately used the GUARANTOR card to invade Cyprus. Since then has disregarded international law and Geneva convention laws that Turkey is not a signatory to.

    • HighTide

      The Geneve Convention is a treaty, not a law. Please specify which ‘international law’ Turkey is disregarding.

      • Evergreen

        he does not know.

    • Adele is back x

      Unbelievable isn’t it.

  • Anon

    Waste of time …
    Ah well…I suppose they have to find ways to justify their salaries .
    Nothing better to do …

  • Frustrated

    This is yet another futile exercise, along with all the others, which is of no concrete use as any attempts by the Republic to drill any exploratory wells to the north of the island are a forlorn hope – not that any companies would in any case even fathom the idea of doing so on behalf of the Republic.

    Cyprus may well have secured a plethora of UN Resolutions in its favour and receive sympathetic noises from the international community but the reality is that nobody will ever confront Turkey in order to enforce these bits of paper or syrupy words.
    Only a negotiated political settlement will do and three months ago in Switzerland Anastasiades confirmed that he has no intention of going down that route, thus proving that he’s as ‘intransigent’ as he continuously claims his opposite number to be.

    • Evergreen

      Very true.

    • Iron mike

      Very cynical,as usual

      • HighTide

        Very realistic, as usual.

    • Ozay Mehmet

      Dear F., you are a rare voice of reason in a land of unreason.

      • Adele is back x

        Yes he is “very rare” I wish Frustrated was in charge of South Cyprus things might change for the better….
        I’m going to the UK in a couple of weeks I’m wondering if he needs more Primark pants, I know it’s his favourite store 😂😂😂.

        • Frustrated

          I currently have a sufficient supply of Sloggis which cost rather more than what Primark have to offer and are in any case far better quality. After all, you wouldn’t expect me to skimp in that department.
          All the same, many thanks for your concern and kind offer.

          As an aside, how can you be ‘back’ as you’re just about to ‘go’ or do you have an alter ego?!

