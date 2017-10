A 47-year-old man is in critical condition in the Nicosia general hospital after being shot in the early hours of Sunday outside an Ayia Napa apartment building.

Police, who are investigating a case of attempted murder, found the man wounded by gun shots in the parking lot of the building.

He was taken to the Famagusta hospital but due to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to the Nicosia general hospital. His condition is considered extremely critical.