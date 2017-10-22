Still living in the dark ages

It’s almost mind-bogging but not surprising that there would be 3,000 people out protesting, not against illegal bird trapping in an EU country in 2017, but for it, and that activists were being warned off or “people will take matters in their own hands”.

But hey, what can you expect from a group calling itself the ‘friends of the limestick’ and also the fact that we’re in a pre-election period where they will likely be encouraged or told to keep their heads down and the Disy government will do right by them in the end. Who could forget the first election of Glafcos Clerides who pandered to the island’s 40,000 hunters to win their valuable votes back 1993.

Hunting may be a tradition in Cyprus. It still is in various countries across the West. But hunting for food is no longer a necessity. It’s just killing for sport and profit, not hunger or survival. Also bird trapping with the use of lime stick and mist nets is not hunting. It’s poaching, it’s illegal and it’s cruel, not to mention being a multi-million euro enterprise for the criminal underworld.

So it’s a bit of a joke when the pro-killing protesters accuse anti-trapping activists of using illegal means to monitor bird trapping, “trespassing on private property and violating human rights”. Migratory birds who belong to no one have no rights then.

The Paralimni mayor, a figure of authority, should give a better example than supporting into taking the law into their own hands by threatening activists.

According to the article, he said the group uses drones equipped with thermal cameras so that they can have visibility at night, which they fly over private property to check if there are lime sticks and enter fenced off property. He also accused it of having high-technology observation equipment that can see people naked in their homes. He also cited an online video showing a female Cabs activist checking a kitchen for illegally trapped birds. Well, that is out of line and many activists across many issues of our time become fanatics, and very often worse than the people they’re up against.

But back to the real stupidity. There was a priest at the protest who said catching song birds with lime sticks was a tradition going back centuries. “This is tradition, not a crime. If that was the case, then the first ever criminal would be God who was sending (songbirds) to the Israelites in the desert, to survive.” Funny, I always thought that was manna, not ambelopoulia but it goes to show how many people are still living in the dark ages around here.

SK, Nicosia