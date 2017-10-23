Come all thee faithful

Artist Leontios Toumpouris and Floricienta Iuvenalis will come together on Friday in Nicosia to present their joint work under the name The Troubadours of Desire.

The two artists will present a narrative on desire in which rituals, fiction, history and mythology are entangled. This is done via an installation in the form of an altar, dedicated to the goddess Aphrodite. Under this alter there will be an offering of limited edition silk scarves and perfumes, which were made especially for the event.

The scarves and perfumes will be available for sale throughout the duration of the show.

The Troubadours of Desire

Installation by Leontios Toumpouris and Floricienta Luvenalis. Opens October 27 at 6pm until October 29. 3 Manis Street, Nicosia. 11am-8pm. Tel: 99-090773