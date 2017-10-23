Events to celebrate Halloween

The next few days should see you getting into the spooky mood and, most importantly, putting those finishing touches to your Hallowe’en get-up. Apparently Pennywise (the clown from Stephen King’s It), Wonder Woman, and any variation on a unicorn and/or mermaid are the most popular costume choices this year. But down at CyHerbia, it’s anything from Oz that’s set to take the prize…

Hallowe’en 2017 sees CyHerbia relocate to the magical world of Oz, as visitors follow the yellow brick road to adventure. “Cyherbia’s annual family Halloween is a fantasy event, where visitors get to enter a different world each time,” explains founder Miranda Tringis, whose enthusiasm for edutainment and all-round imaginative inspiration knows no bounds. Always one of the most popular Hallowe’en events on the island, October 28 and 29 will see CyHerbia’s visitors “challenged to make a brain for the Scarecrow, find a heart for the Tin Man and give courage to the Cowardly Lion, as well as discover the ‘Key to Oz’. Do you think you can fill Dorothy’s ruby slippers and accomplish these tasks?” asks Miranda.

“I love to stimulate people’s imagination in new ways each year, and to see families do the activities together, parents becoming like children at this memorable event in the natural surroundings of the botanical park. We’ve prepared some really good surprises!” she adds, mentioning apple bobbing, a broomstick race, I-Spy in the Haunted Herb Garden, lucky dip, bubble show and face-painting. There’s also the obligatory costume competition – for both adults and children – as well as interactive storytelling in English and Greek.

Activities will be ongoing from 9.30am till 5pm on both days (last entrance at 15:30); under threes go free, while everyone else can expect to pay €6 entrance – which includes a cup of complimentary witch’s brew and a gift for each child. Monies raised will be going towards Imagine by renowned island playwright Catherine Berger, a wordless community play designed for kids of all nationalities. All in all, it’s set to be an enchanted weekend, full of magic and mystery. “Hallowe’en does not need to involve blood and gore,” Miranda reveals. “At CyHerbia we offer a magical day out which will appeal to all ages. You’re certainly not in Kansas anymore!”

In Larnaca, the Tree of Life Centre has a similarly imaginative theme to their Hallowe’en event. A night of terrifying tales is on the cards on October 31, with the aptly named ‘Spooky Storytelling’ event. Open since November last year, the Tree of Life Centre hosts innumerable happenings each month, but it’s their open mic nights which really pull in the crowds. And this Hallowe’en will be, hopes co-owner and founder Mario Andreou, an eerie success…

“So far, we’ve had romance, comedy, passion and punishment as themes for various open mic nights, which take place about once a month,” he reveals. “It’s definitely one of our clientele’s favourite events, and brings real talent to the fore.” With amateur jotters, professional writers (and everything in between) taking their talent live, open mic night is always a riot of an occasion. “There are usually between 10 and 15 people willing to perform,” Mario explains, “and about 50 friends and family who’ve come along for the show. Everyone,” he adds, “is welcome to join in, and any subject of almost any length is welcomed – though five minutes max is usually the rule.”

Poems, stories, plays and the like are all on the menu, as long as they’re somehow scary in theme. “Often, the listeners have no idea where the theme will tie into the piece; we’re always amazed and wowed by how people bring the main idea into their readings – it’s often very intellectual and clever,” Mario enthuses. With appropriate decoration of the premises for the night – “it’s an old house anyway, so there’s a bit of an uncanny vintage vibe going on already!” Mario claims – and customers encouraged to bring their own bottle (no corking fees apply), everything’s set for a literary (and literally) spooky Hallowe’en. “If you plan to perform, it’s best to contact us in advance,” says Mario. “Audience entrance costs five euros, but performers go free, so if you’ve something appropriately ghostly to share with the public, do join in the fun! We all enjoy a good shiver down the spine!”

Hallowe’en at CyHerbia, in Avgorou, takes place on October 28 and 29, from 9.30 am till 5 pm. For more information, call 99915443 or visit www. http://cyherbia.com

Spooky Storytelling at the Tree of Life Centre in Larnaca takes place on October 31 at 8.30pm. For more information, call 24 821921 or visit www.treeoflifelc.com