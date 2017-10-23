First-ever study of gambling in Cyprus in the works

The first quantitative survey on Cypriot gamblers, aiming to record the frequency of participation in games of chance and the behaviour and characteristics of people engaging in gambling in order to identify the extent of addiction in Cyprus, was announced by the National Betting Authority on Monday.

In a news conference, the authority said the ultimate goal is to devise policies to protect the public and reduce the problematic engagement in gambling and games of chance.

Chairwoman Ioanna Fiakou said that conducting surveys and studies is within the authority’s mandate, both to understand the extent of participation in gambling activities and the extent of gambling addiction, so that it can take appropriate measures to promote responsible gambling and prevention.

The absence of such studies in Cyprus, she added, justifies the need for this one.

“Therefore, the authority has commissioned Insights Market Research (IMR) Ltd to conduct a quantitative survey by interviewing 3,000 individuals, in order to study and investigate the Cypriot public’s extent of participation in games of chance,” she said.

“The survey’s goals focus on recording the extent of participation in gambling activities, identifying the extent of problematic participation among the public, studying gamblers’ social and demographic traits, the frequency with which they engage in gambling, and their budgeted and real spending in gambling.”

The study will also aim to identify the extent of the public’s knowledge regarding legal and illegal gambling and distinguish between various profiles, such as social, pathological and borderline addicted gamblers, as well as analyse the average pathological gambler’s profile and the public’s knowledge of the risks incurred by gambling addiction.

Fiakou said that the expected results of the survey include acquiring evidence-based knowledge of the spread of gambling in Cyprus, insights into the extent of addiction, and devising appropriate strategies to prevent and combat addiction.

On conclusion, she added, the survey will also offer a comprehensive and representative study at the national level, which will be a point of reference for future comparative research.

With regard to methodology, Fiakou said the survey will be conducted through personal interviews with 3,000 randomly selected individuals, among the groups of minors aged 13 to 17, adults from 18 to 34, 35 to 49, 50 to 64 and 65 or older.

“The goal of separation by age group is that the authority will seek to take all necessary measures for each group and recommend the appropriate measures to the competent authorities,” she said.

By district, the chairwoman said 1,208 people will be interviewed in Nicosia, 863 in Limassol, 516 in Larnaca, 257 in Paphos and 166 in Famagusta.

The interviews will start on October 25 until the end of December.