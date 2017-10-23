Man remanded over 35 missing dogs

October 23rd, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

A 40-year-old dog trainer was remanded in custody for two days by a Limassol court on Monday after 35 stray canines left in his care vanished, police said.

The case was reported to the authorities by an animal welfare group which had paid the man €8,500 as a down-payment to look after the animals for a year.

The suspect had claimed that he had moved the dogs to a different location due to financial problems but the welfare group determined that they were nowhere to be found.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of the dogs being sold or released.

 

  • Bunny

    ‘he had moved the dogs to a different location’

    Could it be underground? 🙁

  • CitiZenKaNe

    🙁

    Very sad, pure scum!

  • jobanana

    Dog Gone!!

