Never too old to get up and go

We would all love to have a healthier and more fulfilling life but some of us need a bit of a push and some friends to join in the fun of making it happen. This is where the Cyprus Third Age meeting comes in on Saturday.

The Cyprus Third Age (C3A) will hold a free public meeting and seminar at Saint Paul’s Church Hall in Nicosia from 2.30pm until 5.30pm, during which attendees will be able to hear what C3A has to offer in terms of obtaining new skills, the pursuit of new interests and making new friends.

The C3A is one of more than 800 U3As (University of the Third Age) around the globe whose total membership exceeds 250,000. Its aim is to help members keep their minds and bodies active through lifelong learning by sharing their work and life experiences and interests with others. Each C3A is self-managed and self-funded through subscriptions decided by its members. Its range of activities and learning opportunities is also decided and organised by its members.

You need no special qualifications and there is no fee involved, just a healthy attitude to keeping minds and bodies active through learning.

How to Have a Healthier and More Fulfilling Life

Public meeting held by Cyprus Third Age. October 28. St. Paul’s Church Hall, Byron Avenue, Nicosia. 2.30pm-5.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-053680