School seminars raise awareness of racism

The first round of the ‘Aware’ campaign, spreading the message of acceptance, respect and participation in the fight against racism has been completed, it was announced on Monday.

The campaign consisted of a round of seminars in 19 schools all over Cyprus with the aim of informing and sensitising young people about refugees and immigrants.

On November 14, a student conference will be held with participants from all the schools visited during the campaign, with students making their own presentations on accepting diversity. Education Minister Costas Kadis is expected to attend the event.

According to a statement, the information and awareness campaign is the largest campaign of its kind to be carried out nationwide.

It is part of a European programme co-funded by the European Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and the Republic of Cyprus.

The campaign will resume in December with a second round of seminars.