Turkish Cypriot elected president of parents’ association at Karpas school

For the first time in 42 years, a Turkish Cypriot Çiler Shambi was elected president of the parents’ association at the Rizokarpaso Gymnasium, press reports in the north said on Monday.

According to Havadis Shambi did not want to make statements, but called for his election not to be judged politically.

His only goal, he said, was to serve the school and the students. According to Havadis, Shambi married to a Greek Cypriot and lives in the Karpas and one of the couple’s children attends the school.

The ‘mayor’ of Rizokarpaso, according to reports, said that it was a normal development. In Rizokarpaso, he said Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots live quietly together and do not view it as political.

The election of a Turkish Cypriot to the post demonstrates the unity and tolerance of the local community, he added.