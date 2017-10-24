More than 600 women a year diagnosed with breast cancer

October 24th, 2017 Cyprus, Health 4 comments

In Cyprus more than 600 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually, according to a report by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics, which is playing a key role in the research of genetic and environmental factors that affect the development of breast cancer in the Cypriot population.

In an announcement, the Institute said that scientists from the world’s largest research consortium had detected 72 new genetic markers that affect the predisposition for breast cancer growth in women.

More than 550 researchers from 300 different centres worldwide participated in the study through the Breast Cancer Association Consortium, which is dedicated to research into genetic and environmental factors that affect the risk of developing breast cancer.

The Institute of Neurology and Genetics said that researchers analysed data from about 275,000 women, including 146,000 who had breast cancer.

it added that the results of gene study had led to the discovery of a series of genetic markers that increase the risk of developing breast cancer, seven of which are associated with estrogen receptors, and did not respond to hormone therapies.

Research findings have been published in the journals Nature and Nature Genetics and it is hoped they contribute to a better understanding of the cause of breast cancer and possibly lead to new, personalised diagnostic methods that could more accurately determine the likelihood of developing breast cancer.

