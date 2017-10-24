Anastasiades-Putin reaffirm strong Cyprus-Russia ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow

President Nicos Anastasiades met on Tuesday in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin where they reaffirmed ties between the two countries.

Anastasiades was greeted at the Kremlin by Putin and they held a tete-a-tete ahead of a meeting between the full delegations from both sides to sign a number of bilateral agreements.

Welcoming Anastasiades, Putin said relations between Cyprus and Russia were developing positively, noting that ties go back a long way. He said Russia was always in favour of a just solution of the Cyprus problem and added that the Soviet Union was the first country to recognise the independence of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960.

On his part, Anastasiades referred to the historical, cultural, religious ties between Russia and Cyprus, adding that cooperation between the two countries was excellent.

“There is no doubt that we will see how we can, through our cooperation, serve the best interests of our peoples,” he said.

He expressed the gratitude of the Cypriot people and the Cyprus government “for the consistent and stable support of Russia that is based on principles with regard to a solution to the longstanding Cyprus problem.”

More later

 

  • Martin Standage

    No doubt he is telling him that if he has come to ask for more money, forget it?

  • Caulkhead

    If he can p**s off the EU, it gives him a feeling of self importance. Otherwise as the head of half a state as small a Cyprus would never get himself noticed.

  • Evergreen

    Many more passports in pipeline!!!

  • AnalogMind

    It seems to me that this trip had more to do with business than the usual politics.

