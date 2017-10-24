Anastasiades to wrap up Russia visit with Putin meeting

President Nicos Anastasiades addressing Russian businessmen on Monday night

President Nicos Anastasiades will on Tuesday conclude his two-day working visit to Moscow with a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which will be followed by the signing of bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Anastasiades and Putin are expected to discuss mainly political issues, such as the Cyprus problem and Russia-EU relations.

The two Presidents will sign a Joint Action Plan for the period 2018 – 2020 between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation, that will cover all areas of cooperation, including politics, the economy, commerce, energy, defence, international issues and EU affairs.

Ministers from the two countries will sign agreements on maritime transport, on international road transport, on communications and information technology, and on cooperation during humanitarian operations performed in case of crisis management situations.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the ministry of justice and public order and the prosecutor-general’s office of the Russian Federation and a joint declaration between on cooperation in the sphere of modernisation of the economies.

Cyprus and Russia have already signed 60 bilateral agreements, of which 12 were signed during President Anastasiades’ official visit to Moscow in 2015.

Anastasiades` meeting with Putin at the Kremlin is expected to begin at 2.40pm local time. At first four-member delegations of the two sides will meet under the two presidents. This will be followed by talks between 12-member delegations under Anastasiades and Putin that are expected to last for one and a half hours. Later the two presidents will make statements to the media.

Tuesday morning Anastasiades will give a press conference at the Russian News Agency Tass and interviews to Russian media.
Anastasiades and his entourage will leave Russia Tuesday night to return to Cyprus.

  • Martin Standage

    Well all those guys from the Russian mafia ‘business’ elite look really impressed with Nic. don’t they!Most probably they are saying they wish he would finish so they can enjoy their free meal at the Cyprus taxpayers expense!

  • Mr. Poopybutthole

    Nope, Putin will not give you money.
    He is busy invading and terrorising other countries.
    Deal with NPLs by yourself.

    • Roc.

      Your name sums you up, Moron

  • almostbroke

    Well ‘ Nic less of the ‘pussyfooting ‘ and all this ‘bilateral ‘ stuff , are you going to give us the naval base or not and for ‘jaaazyus sake ‘ if you do , make sure there are no containers loaded with our ammo deposited near the base !

    • Roc.

      And what do you think the Northern part of Cyprus is? its an extension of Turkeys milirary regime,
      so I like to know what your point is, seems your pussyfooting around your comment.

  • Roc.

    Cyprus signed 60 bilateral agreements,
    North of Cyprus Zero

    • Philippos

      If you are not a “Country” you cannot by definition have a Bi-Lateral Agreement with someone or something that is, so it’s not really very fair to make this comparison.

