Animal Party to meet police over dog thefts

Head of the Animal Party Kyriacos Kyriacou said on Tuesday he is to discuss with the police chief the recent spate of dog thefts, more than 50, by an organised ring that asks their owners for ransom.

In total, 52 hunting dogs and purebred dogs have been reported stolen the last few months Kyriacou said.

He added that it is believed that the dogs are being stolen by individuals who transfer them to the north through blind spots of the buffer zone. They then contact their owners asking for ransom to return the dogs.

In an announcement, the Animal Party also urged dog owners to keep their dogs in their homes rather than in cages away from their residences as this facilitates the thieves.