Billy Joel has become a father for the third time aged 68

The ‘Uptown Girl’ hitmaker and his wife Alexis Roderick – who have two-year-old daughter Della Rose – welcomed their second child together into the world on Sunday (22.10.17), a daughter they have named Remy Anne.

Billy’s rep said: “Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family.”

Remy was born at 7.50pm at the New York University Hospital weighing 7lbs 3oz, and she and her mother are said to be “doing well”.

The singer’s rep added to PEOPLE: “Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”

Billy – who also has 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley – and equestrian Alexis, 35, welcomed Della into the world in August 2015, a month after they married at his estate on Long Island, New York.

Joel and Alexa were both said to be in the delivery room to support former Morgan Stanley executive Alexis.

Billy only revealed publicly last week that Alexis – who he married after five years of dating – was pregnant, admitting he is hoping the little one will not have too many issues sleeping like her sister.

He said: “We are due next month.

“This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”

The ‘Piano Man’ hitmaker was previously wed to Elizabeth Weber from 1973 to 1982, Christie Brinkley from 1985 to 1994, and Katie Lee from 2004 to 2010.