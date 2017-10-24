Female police officer in trouble again after cocaine found

Female police officer in trouble again after cocaine found

A female police officer disciplined last year for verbally abusing migrants at a detention centre is in hot water again after she was arrested for possession of cocaine.

“A search of the officer’s car found traces (of drugs),” police spokesman Andreas Angelides said on Tuesday.

The officer has been suspended and will be prosecuted, he added.

“All the prescribed procedures have been adhered to,” he said. “We do realise it’s a member of the police and nothing different has been done; on the contrary both the suspension and disciplinary procedures were swift.”

The officer has been released pending a criminal inquiry. She is in contact with drug squad officers as regards rehabilitation programmes for users “without affecting the investigating procedure.”

The female officer was in trouble last July after she was caught on video repeatedly swearing at one of the – presumably Muslim – inmates, hurling insults at the man, his mother, and even “his Allah.”

The footage, apparently filmed secretly on a mobile phone, shows the guard having a cigarette break with one or two male colleagues, when she starts swearing in the direction of the detainees’ holding cells.

At first, no response can be heard, until after she has yelled several expletives, when a male voice – presumably from the detainee who was the target of her insults – is heard swearing back at her.

She then appears to double down on her profanity, searching for more offensive insults to use, and even conferred with one of her colleagues on the translation of a particular curse.

The exchange caught on camera lasts a little less than two and a half minutes.

According to a police statement, the incident took place on April 24, 2016.

  • Caulkhead

    Not sure what gender has got to do with it unless there are different behavioural expectations. I am sure that would never be the case.

  • Cydee

    She is either a) guilty-as-charged, or b) she’s a loose-cannon that they want rid-of so has been set-up.

