Halloumi to be showcased at five-day London event

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) is showcasing halloumi for five days next month at a London restaurant ‘pop-up’ event, British press reported on Tuesday.

The restaurant, opening at 100 Hoxton launches the halloumi week no November 13.

According to unilad.co.uk, the menu has been created especially by chef Francis Puyat and dishes will include chargrilled halloumi flatbread, crumbled halloumi fingers with chilli jam included, halloumi cauliflower fritters and a courgette and halloumi salad. The full five dishes on offer can be had as a platter for £26.

One report quoted Orestis Rossides, the director of the CTO in London as saying: “Halloumi is Cyprus’ most popular cheese and we’re so excited to be able to bring a key element of Cypriot culture to our pop up venture with 100 Hoxton.”

Dragon’s Den star Cypriot, Theo Paphitis told one news site: “Cyprus and its food are true passions of mine and the pop up restaurant will bring the delicious Cypriot cheese, halloumi, to every dish on the menu…even the dessert. I’m sure many other people will fall in love with the Cypriot national cheese once they’ve tried it – and perhaps even visit Cyprus to discover the rest of the island’s delicious cuisine and wine.”

For bookings: http://100restaurants.co.uk/100-hoxton-reservations/