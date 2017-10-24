Police seeking Paphos robbery suspects

Paphos police were seeking two men on Tuesday in connection with a betting shop robbery that took place the previous evening.

The two suspects apparently turned off the Yeroskipou establishment’s power from outside just as the 26-year-old employee was getting ready to close at 9.45pm.

Walking towards the exit, the man saw two individuals who had their faces covered coming in. The first suspect threatened the 26-year-old with a knife while the second one took the cash from the till and punched him.

The employee was admitted to hospital with injury to his right temple and was kept for treatment.

Police said they were seeking for two men, around 1.75 metres to 1.80 metres tall, one having normal build, the other stocky.

The shop did not have security cameras.