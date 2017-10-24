Tourists stumble across dogs held in appalling conditions

The people who posted harrowing pictures of dead dogs in their Paphos enclosures on social media were condemned on Tuesday by head of the Animal Party Kyriacos Kyriacou, who said this would alert those responsible who could clean up the area before authorities arrived on site to investigate.

The group, Cyprus Animal Defenders – Calf, posted on their Facebook profile a number of photos showing dogs being kept in squalid conditions, as well as photos of dead dogs, and animal remains. The group said that this was what sightseeing tourists came across on the outskirts of Paphos when they heard crying dogs.

“They were horrified to find dead dogs, starving live dogs, dirty dark green water with living organisms swimming inside. Rancid raw food amongst stale old dog toilet, ripped up plastic bags with evidence of animal bones, fur, and burnt animal remains. A dead animal which still had rope attached to its remains was visible,” the group said.

The activists said that the site was somewhere on the outskirts of Paphos.

Calf said on Facebook that when they were notified by the tourists, they went to the area, “where more animals in appalling conditions were found”. They said the dead dogs had been removed.

They added that they decided that “as the village is small and everyone knows each other, little would be done by the authorities”.

They also said the head of the village in question “dislikes dogs”, while “the owners breed dogs in their homes and any they don’t want end up in these horrific prisons”.

Calf said they would notify authorities but would first “offer a liberation time for any who are able to save any of the dogs”.

They also ruled that the state vet services “would accept the sizes of the cages and just ask the owner to clean up”, and that as they “have no facilities to “confiscate” animals, and would just leave them to die”.

Calf said that they would disclose the location only to people they know at the moment, and after some time they would notify the authorities. They added that some dogs have already been rescued.

“Publishing these photos before alerting authorities beats the purpose, as whoever is in charge would simply clean the mess and get away with it,” Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail.

He stressed the need for action to be taken in such cases away from the spotlight so that culprits are caught red-handed.