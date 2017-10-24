Turkey assessing what moves could be made in Cyprus

The Turkish side is assessing what moves could be made on the Cyprus issue following next February’s presidential elections on the island, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu was speaking in Ankara after a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias.

Cyprus was among the issues discussed by the two ministers. Cavusoglu said each time he meets Kotzias they discuss what steps can be taken on the Cyprus issue and when.

Both men took part in the Cyprus talks in Crans-Montana, Switzerland in July this year and were present at the dinner on the final night when the negotiations collapsed.

Cavusoglu said Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side were currently assessing the steps that could be taken “after the elections in the south”.

“A solution of the Cyprus problem would benefit everyone,” he added.

Kotzias made no comment on Cyprus during the joint statements but focussed on Turkey’s EU course.