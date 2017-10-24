Turkey assessing what moves could be made in Cyprus

October 24th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 12 comments

Turkey assessing what moves could be made in Cyprus

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias (left) and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Tuesday

The Turkish side is assessing what moves could be made on the Cyprus issue following next February’s presidential elections on the island, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu was speaking in Ankara after a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias.
Cyprus was among the issues discussed by the two ministers. Cavusoglu said each time he meets Kotzias they discuss what steps can be taken on the Cyprus issue and when.

Both men took part in the Cyprus talks in Crans-Montana, Switzerland in July this year and were present at the dinner on the final night when the negotiations collapsed.

Cavusoglu said Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side were currently assessing the steps that could be taken “after the elections in the south”.

“A solution of the Cyprus problem would benefit everyone,” he added.

Kotzias made no comment on Cyprus during the joint statements but focussed on Turkey’s EU course.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Barry White

    Perhaps Vlado gave Prez Nik the nod in Moscow that he had suggested to Erdogan that the Russian Crimea solution would fit in Northern Cyprus and be supported by Moscow as Turkey is Moscow’s VIP trading partner.

    • Roc.

      Your input would be better suited to facts and not deluded dreams you wish to come a reality, you got more chance of some money under your pillow from your tooth fairy

  • AnalogMind

    If the ROC is a country that does not exist – according to Turkish logic – why does Turkey have to think about its future steps?

  • Roc.

    Said like a true invader “The Turkish side is assessing what moves could be made on the Cyprus issue”
    Does not matter what Akinci wants or thinks, its the hand that feeds children that speaks,

    • Philippos

      Neither of those guys look like they need feeding or any more exciting “Dinners”!

    • AnalogMind

      We will never solve the Cyprus Problem, unless we start calling things by their true name. The so called “adninistration” in the northern part of the island is 100% under the Turkish army. So, of couse Turkey will decide things affecting the northern community without any consultation being necessary.

      • HighTide

        You have not the slightest clue about the political and governmental set-up of the TRNC. Why write nonsense?

        • AnalogMind

          Enlighten me please. What did I miss?

          • HighTide

            Google TRNC and read all about its democratic elections as certified by UN and EU.

            • AnalogMind

              But look what Cavu said. He didn’t say we will wait for the result of the elections in the north but we will wait for the elections in the state that does not exist (meaning Cyprus). Therefore, Turkey does not pay much attention to elections in the north; perhaps only a formality to maintain the “state image” of the north.

          • Roc.

            Mr HT is dreamer of rubbish, 43 years and he still has not learnt anything from it, and you wonder why the poor true TC is being assimilated.being fed BS whiles he is being assimulated

        • Roc.

          There is no TRNC, is a figment of imagination in Turkeys and all Anatolian minds, not even Isis recognizes it, so stop giving people false hopes

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close