TUS launches direct flight to Athens

Cyprus-based TUS Airways is expanding operations and is offering direct flights from Larnaca to Athens from December, it announced on Tuesday.

The new route will commence on December 1 and TUS will be offering flights four times a week: Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. On Monday, TUS’ flight will be departing at 8:00am from Larnaca and 11:00am from Athens, on Thursday at 14:10pm from Larnaca and 22:35pm from Athens, on Friday at 20:30pm from Larnaca and 23:30pm from Athens while on Sunday it will be departing at 14:10from Larnaca and 22:35pm from Athens.

In-flight services include a meal, soft/hot drinks and hand baggage up to 8kg. One-way tickets from Larnaca will start from 65 Euros while from Athens they will start from 73 Euros including taxes. Tickets are now available for booking through the company’s website (www.tusairways.com) or travel agencies.

The new route will be operated by two Fokker 100 jets that were recently added to the airline’s fleet. The Fokker 100, produced by the Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker, is a 100-seat jet, which allows for fast boarding, the airline said.

TUS recently announced that, in addition to its highly popular flights from Cypriot airports to the Greek islands and Israel, in November it will commence flying from Larnaca to Rome.