Two capitals, ripe with art

Paphos and Nicosia will be competing this week for their place in the limelight with outstanding exhibitions.

Paphos, as the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017, has given us lots to see and do this year already and now with only two and a half months to go, it shows no signs of slowing down. This week the capital of culture will see a permanent exhibition open at the Paphos Archaeological Park tomorrow and a group exhibition, Apus Apus, at Ibrahim’s Khan as of Thursday.

The permanent exhibition Cyprus, the Sea and the Lighthouse: A Diachronic History will celebrate the restoration of the area of the lighthouse within the archaeological site of Kato Paphos. The department of antiquities, in charge of the restoration and co-organiser of the exhibition, restored the wider area of the lighthouse because of its significance for the cultural heritage of Paphos and Cyprus as the site is placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The archaeological, historical and cultural value of the lighthouse, as well as the diachronic relationship between this region and the sea, is highlighted through the exhibition. Also, due to the importance of the natural landscape, informative material has been created in collaboration with the Department of Environment, the Fauna and Wildlife Service, and Birdlife Cyprus, to contribute to the protection of these unique environmental elements.

The ceremony will be accompanied by a music event under the direction of Giorgos Kalogerou with poetry by Nikos Kavvadias at the Odeon on the site. An artistic intervention by Victoria Coeln, with special lighting of the Lighthouse and the broader region, will also take place in collaboration with the Embassy of Austria in Cyprus, followed by a reception.

In the exhibition Apus Apus art will celebrate the interconnections of different cultures. Held at Ibrahim’s Khan, also an area of rich and diverse cultural heritage, the exhibition will present paintings, sculpture, performance and a discussion workshop which will explore the hybridity and commonalities of cultural identities.

The ten artists who will come together to share their personal histories are from Finland, the UK and Cyprus.

The exhibition and parallel events are part of the Open Scene Mouttalos project, which hosts open air events referring to the memories the area carries.

Nicosia may not be the capital of culture this year, but it is still the capital of our island and is traditionally where the art scene never runs dry and Thursday will see the opening at Collection Gallery of an MTN charity exhibition with photographs and works by Dutch artist Philip Van Dalsen.

The solo exhibition under the name Local Inspiration, will feature abstract works and photographs of landscapes and horizons from various part of the world, and also moments and emotions captured on human faces, all reflected through the artist’s unique view.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Miracle Babies Association.

The theme of photography and travel continue on Friday at the Municipal Gallery of Lakatamia when the group photography exhibition The Spirit of India will be showcased.

The exhibition, which will be opened by the High Commissioner of India Ravi Banger, will feature of a series of images of the people, the daily life, the culture and the magnificent landmarks of the wonderful and unique country of India.

Cyprus, the Sea and the Lighhouses: a Diachronic History

Opening of permanent exhibition. October 25. Paphos Archaeological Park, Paphos. 6pm-9pm. Tel: 26-955166

Apus Apus

Group exhibition. Opens October 26 at 6pm until November 6. Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. 12pm-7pm. Tel: 26-955166

Local Inspiration

Solo exhibition by Van Dalsen. Opens October 26. The Collection Gallery, 15A Limassol Avenue, Aglanzia, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Tel: 22-256663

The Spirit of India

Group photography exhibition. Opens October 27 at 7.30pm until October 29. Municipal Gallery, Lakatamia, Nicosia. 5pm-9pm. Tel: 22-3640000