Our View: EEZ spat nothing more than patriotic bragging rights

THE government took the decision to submit coordinates for its offshore exclusive economic zone (EEZ) north of the island, Phileleftheros reported on Sunday. Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides avoided confirming the report, when asked a little later, but it is more than likely that the paper’s unnamed source was the government, which is stepping up its populist showboating as the election approaches.

This behaviour has become an integral part of President Anastasiades’ election campaign as he tries to attract rejectionist voters away from his main rival Nicolas Papadopoulos, who has claimed ownership of this idea. After the publication of the story Papadopoulos accused the president of “copying some of the proposals of the new strategy”, saying that this “constitutes proof of the failed policies he pursues”.

The spokesman of Giorgos Lillikas, the other presidential candidate, was quick to point out that the idea belonged to his leader and that Papadopoulos “continues, in the most provocative and arrogant way, copying almost word for word, the proposals submitted and presented by Lillikas, for years now”.

With the exploitation potential of the Cyprus problem having evaporated after the collapse of the talks, the candidates are looking for new ways to win the so-called patriotic vote. Now, they want to take credit for a meaningless proposal of no practical value other than patriotic bragging rights.

The idea is that once we submit the coordinates of our proposed EEZ to the UN, the government could engage in negotiations with the other interested party – in this case, Turkey – in order to agree the delineation of each country’s EEZ.

What are the chances that Turkey would enter such negotiations, given that it does not recognise the Republic and has claims on part of several blocks of our EEZ? What is the likelihood that Turkey would even consider negotiating exploration rights for the sea between its southern coast and the coast of northern Cyprus, which it controls? We are talking about a hostile country that is already accusing the Republic of monopolising the rights to offshore hydrocarbon resources and excluding the Turkish Cypriots.

In short, the probability of the EEZ north of Cyprus being agreed with Turkey is zero. So why are our presidential candidates fighting over a decision that will never be put into practice? We would be safeguarding our sovereign rights, is the stock answer but how would we do that? Would any oil company ever bid for exploration rights in blocks north of Cyprus if there has been no agreement on the EEZ with Turkey? Of course not.

The Lillikas/Papadopoulos proposal that became an Anastasiades government decision will go nowhere, but it appears all the presidential candidates are committed to selling voters hot air.