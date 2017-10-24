Who’s afraid of the financial crisis?

The Eros Ammohostos Theatre will present the black comedy Offside by Catalan writer Sergi Belbel as of Friday in Nicosia.

The play, which will run until November 19 at Theatro Dentro, is set during the global financial crisis. The effects of the crisis hit a wealthy family in Catalonia, putting a strain on its four members and challenging their relationships with each other. The play zooms into the family’s moral dilemmas, broken dreams and economic hardship while also bringing the theme of football into the comedy. Now changes must be made but at whose expense? The ailing grandfather’s? The privileged daughter and husband’s? Or at the expense of the granddaughter’s college education? The fast-paced action of the comedy, its twists and turns, take the audience on an unexpected journey with an unforgettable ending.

Offside is translated into Greek by Maria Hadjiemmanouel and directed by Giorgos Mouaimis. It will be performed on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8.30pm.

Performance of the comedy by Sergi Belbel. October 27 until November 19. Theatro Dentro, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. In Greek. Tel: 70-007102