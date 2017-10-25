A roar against war

This Saturday the play Lions, presented by Theatre AntiLogos and written by Vasilis Mavrogeorgiou and Kostas Gakis, will be staged at Flea Theatre in Nicosia.

Lions, directed by Alexia Papazoglou, revolves around the brief freedom experienced by four lions that escaped from Baghdad Zoo during the 2003 invasion of Baghdad by the US-led coalition. As the lions roam the streets of Baghdad trying to survive, each comes to embody a different viewpoint regarding the Iraq War.

They may be free from their cages but are they really free? These lions give the defenceless victims of the war a voice and dare to ask if their cries for help will wake up our conscious.

The play is based on the graphic novel Pride of Baghdad by Brian K Vaughan. Pride of Baghdad is based on a true story and tells us that freedom has to be won, not received.

Lions will play from October 28 until November 26 every Saturday and Sunday at 8.30pm, before moving to Limassol on November 30 and December 1 for a performance at Theatro Ena.

Lions

Performance of the play by Vasilis Mavrogeorgiou and Kostas Gakis. October 28 until November 26. Flea Theatre, 2 Gianni Koromia Street, Kaimakli, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/12. In Greek. Tel: 99-251331