Cyprus condemns new Turkish Navtex

October 25th, 2017 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 4 comments

Cyprus condemns new Turkish Navtex

The government on Wednesday condemned Turkey’s action to hold a live fire exercise off the island’s south-eastern coast.

“It was a provocative and unacceptable action on Turkey’s behalf,” deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said.

He said the republic had responded by issuing its own navigational warning.

Turkey said it was carrying out a gunnery exercise on Wednesday between 4pm and 6pm in an area off Cape Greco, skirting Cyprus’ territorial water boundaries – 12 nautical miles (Number 12 on the map) and inside its exclusive economic zone.

“This area is not suitable for live fire exercises and this is unacceptable,” Papadopoulos said, adding that only the Republic could issue navigational warnings

Papadopoulos said Turkey will be reported to all international organisations “while some other actions are being carried out that cannot be publicised at present.”

The Republic’s authorities issued a note to mariners warning them that Turkey’s notification had not been co-ordinated with Cyprus “and they are dangerous for the safety of navigation in the area.”

Turkey responded with a fresh Navtex disputing the Republic’s jurisdiction and asking mariners to disregard Cyprus’ message.

“No agreed specific Navtex service areas exist in the Eastern Mediterranean approved by the IMO (International Maritime Organisation) and IHO (International Hydrographic Organization).”

Turkey said Cyprus’ Navtex was null and void and mariners should follow its messages “for the sake of navigation safety.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Parthenon

    Just send in the Greek Subs, that’s the only thing Turkey will understand.

  • Roc.

    The bully will get its just deserts one day, its has had one coup , hated by most of the western countries.

  • Gold51

    Unbeleivable coward Erdogan continuously shows hostile intent to those unequal to his militery power the west has so graciously provided this double agent posing as a Nato member.
    Remember when he authorised the downing of the Russian war plane. Within hours he was screaming rape like a woman, surrounding himself with Nato members in case Russia retaliated.
    Luckerly all saw right through this war mongering coward and walked away.

  • AnalogMind

    And then you ask why Cyprus should not activate its entire EEZ and let thieves come and go as they wish.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close