More dogs stolen, woman arrested

A RESIDENT of Paphos reported to police that at some point between Monday and Tuesday afternoon unknown perpetrators stole two metal cages containing 10 hunting dogs from a village in the Paphos district. According to the owner the dogs are worth € 5,000 in total.

A 26-year-old woman from Paphos was arrested in connection with the investigations on Wednesday, however, denies any involvement in the case.

Just this Tuesday the Animal Party urged dog owners to keep their dogs in their homes rather than in cages away from their residences which facilitates thefts.

The party said there has been a recent spate of dog thefts. In total, 52 hunting dogs and purebred dogs have been reported during stolen the last few months.