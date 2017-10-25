Fishermen to close Larnaca port for two hours on Monday

October 25th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Fishermen to close Larnaca port for two hours on Monday

File photo: Larnaca port

The association of professional fishermen announced on Wednesday a two-hour protest next week which will close Larnaca port for two hours on Monday.

Head of the association Christodoulos Charalambous said this was because they were opposed to the possibility of the fisheries department giving permits for bottom trawling.

“We consider this to be a wrong move as bottom trawling clears the bottom of the sea and causes serious damage to all species living in the ocean,” he said.

The association will close the Larnaca port for two hours starting 10am.

Following a meeting with the agriculture ministry on September 29 that failed to reach a conclusion, the association, along with the association of multipurpose boats, decided to take measures against the decision, a statement said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close