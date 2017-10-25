Fishermen to close Larnaca port for two hours on Monday

The association of professional fishermen announced on Wednesday a two-hour protest next week which will close Larnaca port for two hours on Monday.

Head of the association Christodoulos Charalambous said this was because they were opposed to the possibility of the fisheries department giving permits for bottom trawling.

“We consider this to be a wrong move as bottom trawling clears the bottom of the sea and causes serious damage to all species living in the ocean,” he said.

The association will close the Larnaca port for two hours starting 10am.

Following a meeting with the agriculture ministry on September 29 that failed to reach a conclusion, the association, along with the association of multipurpose boats, decided to take measures against the decision, a statement said.