Man dies four days after being shot in Napa

Four days after being shot in the head, 47-year-old Kyriacos Hadjisavvas died on Wednesday at Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit where he was being treated.

After declared clinically dead, his family decided to donate his organs.

Hadjisavvas was shot in the parking lot of the apartment building where he stayed in Ayia Napa at around 3:45am on Sunday while he was exiting his car.

Police were notified at around 5am. He was taken to Famagusta general hospital but was transferred to Nicosia due to the severity of his condition.

The case, which was initially being treated as attempted murder, is now being investigated as a murder.

Famagusta deputy police chief George Economou told the Cyprus News Agency that “CCTV surveillance footage from the wider Ayia Napa area is being evaluated to find anything that could trace the perpetrators but so far, there is nothing positive.”

The post-mortem examination is expected to shed more information to light as Hadjisavvas was found to have metal fragments in his head where he was shot.

“The post-mortem may indicate the kind of gun used,” Economou said.

The 47-year-old was reportedly unemployed but used to be the owner of an Ayia Napa cabaret.

Investigators are focusing on older cases in which Hadjisavvas was involved, relating to the nightlife of Ayia Napa. There was speculation someone might have wanted to silence him.

There was another attempt against Hadjisavvas’ life in 2008, when he was shot by a man on a motorcycle while he was sitting outside a restaurant on Nissi Avenue in Ayia Napa. Following that attempt, Hadjisavvas spent several months in the hospital. After that incident he reportedly moved to Paphos but returned to Ayia Napa recently.