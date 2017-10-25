‘Serious concerns’ over development project

Two government department have expressed serious concerns about the effects on the environment of a proposed development at Pera Pedi, a village on the Troodos range in the district of Limassol.

The project by Parnitha Development Ltd includes a hotel, spa, sports facilities, bungalows, villas, a chapel and horse stables and will see the felling of 2,114 trees, which the company said it would replace.

The company is awaiting the environment service’s verdict, which has asked for the written input of the forestry and water departments since there is a river and reservoir in the area.

Neither have submitted their views in writing yet though the Cyprus Mail has learned that both have voiced “serious concerns” over the project.

A decision is expected by the end of next month.

As regards the trees in the area, the company said it will plant 2,800 to replace the ones felled.

Some 1,800 will be planted on the property and an additional 1,000 in the state forest near the village, according to the company’s environmental impact study.

Conservationists have also expressed concerns about the project.