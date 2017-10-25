Supreme court rejects Erotokritou habeas corpus appeal

The supreme court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou against a decision to reject his request for release from prison on the grounds of a provision in the criminal code granting court officials immunity from prosecution.

In May, the supreme court rejected Erotokritou’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus following his conviction in February to three-and-a-half years in jail for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

A writ of habeas corpus is used to bring a prisoner before the court to determine if the person’s imprisonment or detention is lawful.

Erotokritou based his petition on a provision in the criminal law relating to the legal immunity of judicial officers.

However, the supreme court said it considered Erotokritou’s detention lawful since it was based on the decision of the criminal court, whose actions were within its authority and jurisdiction.