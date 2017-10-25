Supreme court rejects Erotokritou habeas corpus appeal

October 25th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 4 comments

Supreme court rejects Erotokritou habeas corpus appeal

Rikkos Erotokritou during a previous court appearance (photo Christos Theodorides)

The supreme court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou against a decision to reject his request for release from prison on the grounds of a provision in the criminal code granting court officials immunity from prosecution.

In May, the supreme court rejected Erotokritou’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus following his conviction in February to three-and-a-half years in jail for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

A writ of habeas corpus is used to bring a prisoner before the court to determine if the person’s imprisonment or detention is lawful.

Erotokritou based his petition on a provision in the criminal law relating to the legal immunity of judicial officers.

However, the supreme court said it considered Erotokritou’s detention lawful since it was based on the decision of the criminal court, whose actions were within its authority and jurisdiction.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • almostbroke

    Oh well ! Nothing left now only to resort to the old ‘tried and trusted ‘ chest pains !

  • Bob Ellis

    The worm can squirm, but for a change justice has been done.

  • Douglas

    Shame they did not increase his sentence for wasting Court time.

  • cyprus observer

    The arrogance of this man…….

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close