UNSC permanent members should participate in future talks, spokesman says

The five permanent UN Security Council members are obliged to participate in talks to reunify Cyprus if they want a positive outcome, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Wednesday following President Nicos Anastasiades’ visit to Russia.

Christodoulides said Russia has agreed that SC members should collectively embark on an effort to pave the way for the resumption of the conference on Cyprus, which broke up last July amid disagreements between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

If a resumption was agreed, UNSC members should also participate to help find a solution, the spokesman said, like they did in the case of Iran.

The UNSC members could touch upon the issue of ensuring the implementation of a solution, resolving a reasonable concern of the Cypriot people, he said.

“They are members of the UNSC, they have responsibilities and obligations; within this framework, they have an obligation to participate, if they really desire positive developments,” Christodoulides told the state broadcaster.

“We are not referring to particular members of the UNSC but collectively to all the members,” he added.

Following a meeting between Anastasides and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, unnamed sources quoted by the Cyprus News Agency said Moscow wanted the five permanent members of the UNSC to take part in a new conference on Cyprus.

Christodoulides suggested it was feasible.

“Why wouldn’t it be feasible if someone wants a positive outcome?” he said. “Perhaps people who don’t want positive developments don’t view it positively. How can we say the UN will have a role in the procedure to solve the Cyprus problem and not want the UNSC members to be there?”

The latest round of reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana took place between June 28 and July 6 but again ended in deadlock over disagreements on security and guarantees.

Both sides have since blamed each other for the collapse, while the Greek Cypriots also censured UN special adviser Espen Barth Eide, accusing him of being biased and a liar.