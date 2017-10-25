UNSC permanent members should participate in future talks, spokesman says

October 25th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, featured 23 comments

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides (CNA)

The five permanent UN Security Council members are obliged to participate in talks to reunify Cyprus if they want a positive outcome, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Wednesday following President Nicos Anastasiades’ visit to Russia.

Christodoulides said Russia has agreed that SC members should collectively embark on an effort to pave the way for the resumption of the conference on Cyprus, which broke up last July amid disagreements between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

If a resumption was agreed, UNSC members should also participate to help find a solution, the spokesman said, like they did in the case of Iran.

The UNSC members could touch upon the issue of ensuring the implementation of a solution, resolving a reasonable concern of the Cypriot people, he said.

“They are members of the UNSC, they have responsibilities and obligations; within this framework, they have an obligation to participate, if they really desire positive developments,” Christodoulides told the state broadcaster.

“We are not referring to particular members of the UNSC but collectively to all the members,” he added.

Following a meeting between Anastasides and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, unnamed sources quoted by the Cyprus News Agency said Moscow wanted the five permanent members of the UNSC to take part in a new conference on Cyprus.

Christodoulides suggested it was feasible.

“Why wouldn’t it be feasible if someone wants a positive outcome?” he said. “Perhaps people who don’t want positive developments don’t view it positively. How can we say the UN will have a role in the procedure to solve the Cyprus problem and not want the UNSC members to be there?”

The latest round of reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana took place between June 28 and July 6 but again ended in deadlock over disagreements on security and guarantees.

Both sides have since blamed each other for the collapse, while the Greek Cypriots also censured UN special adviser Espen Barth Eide, accusing him of being biased and a liar.

  • Mist

    Why has he not used the words; demand & right?

  • Philippos

    I don’t know much about yoga, but there is something about criticisms of others usually being a reflection of yourself, because you see it in yourself, you are quick to accuse others of having these deficiencies. So when someone accuses Barth Eide of bias and lying, it does sound like quite a few people that I know who lead political parties in Cyprus

  • Evergreen

    No outsider can do anything or can force any solution to the people of island. Solution has to come from inside and everyone knows now what people “have”decided here.

    • Philippos

      It may be that the Greek and Turkish speakers both would feel more secure with the forces of the “Big Five” policing the Island. The Greek Speakers may even smell Russian money and this would definitely dilute some firmly held principles, now wouldn’t it?

      • HighTide

        Turkish speakers are quite happy with Turkish protection and would not trust any of those five. Besides, who wants Russians in uniforms here, other than Limassol residents?

  • Didier Ouzaid

    Ambitious to think most of the SC members really care about 40 years of drivel. I mean, the two interested parties cant see eye to eye on the ‘core’ issues. Never really have. Is Anastasiades looking for negotiating help, or just added pressure flowing his way (which may be the same things to him)?

    The painfully funny thing is, whatever they havent been able to agree upon for 4 years now is maybe 40% of the job. Putting the final proposal to both communities is what might prove the hardest. And what can those 5 powers do about that?

  • Frustrated

    So what’s happened with the GC insistence that the talks were to be “Cypriot owned”? Chucked into the trash can, it would seem.

    Now we have a suggestion that the the Russians, Chinese, Americans, British and French should take u this this poisoned chalice of never ending nothingness. The Americans and Russians have their own agendas, the former wanting a settlement to seal off friction to the south-east flank of NATO with the latter desiring a continuation of the friction. As for the French and Chinese, what else can they bring to the party? not much other than platitudes – and the same goes for the British.

    All this proves is that the GC leadership wants to perpetuate the status quo ad infinitum. Time for someone to pull the rug out from under this ridiculous charade and as it won’t be the GCs, Greece and members of the Security Council, that leaves only one other country.

    • elbmw

      How can the talks be totally “Cypriot owned” when Turkey as well as the UK and Greece insist on certain outcomes that perhaps don’t have the Cypriotes best interests at heart?

      In fact, I believe that if the talks were exclusively Cypriot owned the Cyprob may have been resolved by now as shown by the recent Swiss talks whereby pretty much everything was agreed including power sharing etc with the show stopper being the insistence by Turkey that they keep the guarantees and troops in Cyprus.

      I get the impression that Turkey doesn’t want the 5 UNSC members involved so that they can continue to dictate and enforce their own policy of separatism in Cyprus and therefore get to keep their occupation troops without been brought to task by international law and the UN.

      Perhaps involving the UNSC in the talks may provide some much needed arbitration to break the deadlock.

      And why be so derisory about your own country by referring to them as the “GC leadership”? unless of course you don’t identify with them ethnically. If you want to critisise the government by all means do so but please don’t use racial or ethnic slurs in the process.

      • Evergreen

        Why Turkey should wish for 5UNSC members interference now?because Russian participation suits you? You cant play with situation through pressures.

  • HighTide

    The TRNC and Turkey would never agree to that. The five veto powers have only their own interests in mind, never that of Cyprus citizens.

    • elbmw

      Are you suggesting that Turkey does not have its own interests in mind and that those interests go against the five permanent members of the UNSC?

      • HighTide

        You are confusing the issue. Turkey is still guarantor as per valid agreement and has every reason to be interested. Furthermore, she has its own kin to look after, having rescued them in 1974, aside from protecting her own soft underbelly. None of the five veto powers have more than a remote connection to Cyprus, Great Britain being another guarantor and local landlord. Why China, France and Russia should get involved here is a mystery. It’s just another smoke and mirror attempt of Anastasiades.

        • Evergreen

          Without prejudice , Turkey is the only guarentor who is doing her duty regarding TCs. Greece had played rather an extremely negative role through her coup on 15 july 1974 which brought Turkey on island on 20 july,1974.

      • Evergreen

        Every powerful country has her own interests.

        • HighTide

          In case of Turkey and Cyprus a justified one.

          • Evergreen

            Yes.Turkey as a guarentor is obliged to take care of the interests of TCs and this is what GC leadership is trying to sabotage from all sides. Sad. Since 1963 no one here has been fair with TCs.

    • Evergreen

      Exactly.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    I doubt that there will be more talks, i think it was made clear last time that its the last attempt from the north and Turkey.

  • Gold51

    Providing a framework is approved prior to any talks and aporoved by all parties, then it could be a good idea.
    Can’t see Turkey agreeing to it though. It won’t be so easy for Erdogans party to openly scuttle the talks with a smile when the usuale dribble of rediculas demands starts.
    Talks should be handled in a court style manner and “televised” as in open court, so all can see Turkish nonsense that has to be endured with.
    But first the UN should implement it’s own UN resolution it hands out.
    If not complied, then there should be serious consequences implemented.

    • The True Cypriot

      Is that the same UN that did zero from 1960-74 when the Greeks were merrily deleting us Gcs from Cyprus?

      Or the same UN that has “sorted” out….

      – Israel/Palestine
      – Rwanda
      – Bosnia
      – Syria
      – Iraq
      – North Korea
      – Iran

      and so on.

      Our Greek neighbours are seriously dumb if they think that the UN can do any good here.

  • matt

    Maybe the five permanent members have got better things to be doing with their time than sitting around for a few weeks while this charade of a never-ending-“negotiation” continues.

    Christoudoulis seems mistaken: “why wouldn’t it be feasible if they want a positive outcome” he asks? I can tell you, they don’t care whether it’s a positive outcome or not, they probably don’t even care if there is an outcome. The world is used to there not being an outcome.

    You made your beds in Switzerland. Now lie in them. The ball’s in your court, not that of the UNSC

    • Caulkhead

      This is only being suggested as they know that Russia’s whole modus operandi is to divide and rule. This way they will never have to come to any agreement.

      • HighTide

        Who needs China involved in Cyprus, other than buying passports?

