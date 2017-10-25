Our View: Sale of state land neither corrupt nor immoral

‘AFTER the beaches they are selling the state’s land,’ screamed the front page headline of Tuesday’s Haravghi, reporting a government plan to sell big plots of land belonging to the state. This is perfectly in keeping with the communist party’s ideology, which wants a big powerful state that is a landowner and entrepreneur in addition to everything else.

‘Public wealth also belongs to the next generations’,’ the paper said, repeating one of Akel’s oft-used, but meaningless slogans. How would the next generations benefit by the state owning large tracts of land? Would the next generations feel wealthier because the state would be holding on to prime real estate it has no use for? Will the fact the state is a big landowner fill the next generations with national pride?

During the assistance programme, legislation had been prepared at the behest of the Troika for the sale of state land estimated to be worth €1 billion as a way of reducing the public debt. There is no such need now, argued opposition deputies at the House interior committee, pointing out that the situation was very different from 2014 when the bill was prepared.

Of course there is still a need to reduce the public debt that at the end of last year was 107.5 per cent of GDP and selling state land is one way of achieving it. Deputies at the committee were correct, however, in objecting to the way the government proposed to sell state land, the Council of Ministers – in other words the president – doing so by decree, without seeking the legislature’s approval. There was scope for corruption, the government favouring specific private interests, some deputies implied.

While this may be a possibility, there are ways to ensure it does not happen. If there were transparent procedures and the land sold to the highest bidder, how could anyone object to the land sale? One of the pieces of land the government plans to put up for sale is the state fair grounds in Nicosia, which have been empty and derelict for years. It should be sold because it could be developed into a residential area as there is high demand for plots in that part of town. Would it really be better, as Akel seems to believe, to leave all those abandoned hangar size constructions sitting on prime real estate because the land is part of the public wealth? Should the state act as a speculator, holding on to the land so that it could get a higher price for it in 30 years?

Selling state land is neither corrupt nor immoral, as long as transparent procedures are followed. Private business will make much better use of it than the state ever will.