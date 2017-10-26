30 Years of Excellence

ISOP Celebrates Examination Success and Scholarships

In its 30th anniversary year, The International School of Paphos (ISOP) celebrated its annual Academic Excellence Awards Ceremony in style at the Aliathon Holiday Village in Kato Paphos. More than 350 students, parents, staff and guests of honour gathered in the “Aphrodite Hall” for the occasion.

In his address, Deputy Head Mr Stephan Spies-Gordes, praised “30 years of educational leadership in this town and in Cyprus” and said: “The success story of ISOP has not only meant continuous growth in our student numbers but also the constant adding of new and better facilities and services.” The school just completed another floor on one of its wings, with purpose-built class rooms for its Enhanced Learning Centre and the English Department, as well as an additional Computer Lab and other improvements.

Mr Spies-Gordes pointed out that the IGCSE examination results of ISOP’s students in 2017 had been among the best in the school’s history. 97% of the pupils who had been recommended to take these exams obtained grades A* to C. 42% of all ISOP students received A* or A grades and 66% obtained A* to B grades. At AS- and A-Level, the ISOP candidates also did very well and 97% of the school’s graduates secured places in tertiary education, with many going to prestigious “Russell Group” universities in the UK, such as the London School of Economics, University College London, Exeter, Manchester, Nottingham, Sheffield and York.

On behalf of the school’s management, Mr. Spies-Gordes congratulated all the pupils, parents and teachers of ISOP on their impressive achievements.

29 students received “Certificates of Merit for Examination Success Ahead of Time”, having passed IGCSEs in Mathematics, Greek, Geography, Chemistry or Physics a year or two early. Their results were outstanding, as most of them obtained A* or A grades.

46 students who completed Years 11 or 12 in the summer received the International School’s Academic Excellence Awards in Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum. These prizes are awarded on the basis of a points system that takes into account the pupils’ examination marks at IGCSE, AS- or A-Level.

The International School of Paphos also announced its scholarships for the current academic year. Based on their examination performance in May/June 2017, the three or four top students in each year group from Year 5 up to Year 12 were rewarded in this way. 25 pupils received ISOP Scholarships amounting to a total of over €20,000 and were presented with plaques and certificates to mark the occasion.